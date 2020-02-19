NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers have hit their stride as postseason play approaches as they picked up three big wins on the hardwood this past week.
On Tuesday of last week the Panthers (10-11) picked up a big sectional win at home over Huntington St. Joe 84-66, then clobbered Van on Thursday 84-47, before knocking off Class AA Westside on Saturday by a final of 63-53.
In the 18-point win against the Irish on Feb. 11, the Panthers had a balanced attack as they had six players score nine or more points and nine total players land in the scoring column.
They dominated on the inside as forwards Ethan Colegrove and Easton Davis each led the way with 16 points. Davis recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds while Colegrove yanked down seven.
Guards Ian Reed and Caleb May also reached double-figures as Reed notched 12 points and four assists while May was right on his heels with 11.
Sophomore Zach Savage has been playing his best basketball of the season as of late as he contributed nine points and three assists while junior Joby Sorrell also scored nine points with a trio of threes in the second quarter.
Junior Justin Hall added five points, Matthew Linville chipped in four, and Brennan Pack tallied two to round out the scoring for TVHS.
The Panthers shot the ball well hitting 26-51 shots for 51%, including 5-13 from deep. They struggled at the foul line however, hitting only 17-29 attempts for 59%.
Tug Valley dominated the glass against Huntington St. Joe as they grabbed 34 rebounds compared to only 13 for the Irish.
In the sectional contest on Feb. 13 at the Van Bulldogs, The Panthers scored 84 points for the second game in a row and once again had a balanced attack as this time they landed six players in double-figures.
Caleb May led the way with 16 points, including 3-5 from three-point range, and he also dished out four assists. Tug Valley’s big men Easton Davis, Ethan Colegrove, and Zach Savage along with junior guard Joby Sorrell each scored 12 points while Ian Reed was right behind them finishing with 10.
Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s club had 11 total players land in the scoring sheet as Justin Hall, Nick Alley, Matthew Linville, Jacob Sturgell and Ryan Spaulding each scored two points.
Tug Valley once again shot the ball extremely well as they hit 34-62 shots for a 55% clip, including 6-8 shots from deep. The Panthers picked up 13 steals against the Bulldogs, led by four each from May and Reed.
Then in their final home game of the 2019-2020 regular season on Saturday night against Westside, the black-and-silver continued to display team ball as they recorded 15 assists on only 23 made field goals as they cruised to an impressive win.
The Panther guards did the majority of the damage against the Renegades as May and Reed combined for 32 of the teams 63 points. May led the way with 18 points and five assists while Reed followed him with 14 points, including 2-3 from deep.
Davis continued his torrid stretch as he also reached double-figures with 13 points on 6-9 shooting while Colegrove finished with six points and eight rebounds.
Linville contributed four points off of the bench but delivered the highlight of the night as he flushed home a two-handed slam to give the Panthers a double-digit lead in the second quarter.
Justin Hall and Joby Sorrell each swished in a three-pointer while Savage scored a bucket to round out the scoring for TVHS. Savage also added four assists while Hall finished with the game with three.
Tug Valley hit 23-53 shots for 43% shooting. including 5-9 from deep. They also connected on 12-16 free-throws for 75%.
The trio of wins for Tug Valley improves them to 10-11 on the season as they have now won five out of seven games dating back to Jan. 31. They have played arguably the toughest schedule in all of Class A as 10 out of their 11 losses have came to a team that has been ranked at some point this season in either the Class A or Class AA AP Poll.
The two sectional wins improved TVHS to 5-1 on the season against sectional foes which should set them up well to receive the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region IV Section II Tournament.
In years past, earning the No. 1 seed in this section would have meant you had earned home-court advantage throughout the sectional tournament, but that is not the case this season as the majority of the coaches in the section voted to have both the boys’ and girls’ tournaments for Region IV Section II in Class A at Hurricane High School.
The Panthers have one game remaining on their regular season schedule as they will travel to play at Class A No. 2 Charleston Catholic on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. tip. Charleston Catholic defeated Tug Valley 48-45 on Dec. 28 in Naugatuck.