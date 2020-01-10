WAYNE – Firefighters in Wayne County are on the scene of a large house fire reported early this morning in the Town of Wayne.
The call came in to Wayne 911 Dispatchers at 4:25 a.m. Friday morning that a home located on U.S. 152 on the hill above the Wayne Community Center was on fire.
The home, now destroyed by the fire, belongs to James Ramey Jr. III. and is located where the former Wayne High School was located years ago.
Ramey is a business owner and former mayor of the Town of Wayne.
According to dispatchers, U.S. 152 is shut down in both directions in front of the Pioneer Motel, and there is no estimated time for reopen.
Drivers are being asked to avoid this area and detour onto Tom's Creek, Garrett's Creek or Mose Asbury Road.
All family members and pets were able to make it out of the home unharmed.