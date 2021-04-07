WILLIAMSON — After much anticipation since its initial announcement over a year and a half ago, the date for the inaugural Williamson Pepperoni Roll Festival has been set and will take place this summer.
The event is set for Saturday, July 24, as a part of Williamson’s annual ATV festival Dirt Days.
The event, which is being hosted by The Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and The HeArt of West Virginia, was first announced in early 2020 and was going to take place later that year but was cancelled twice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Awards will be given for the best pepperoni rolls made by both businesses and local residents as well as an award for fan favorite.
More details for vendors and interested participants will be made available in the coming weeks. For more information, keep up with The Dirt Days Williamson Pepperoni Festival on Facebook.
Dirt Days, which is an ATV, side-by-side, dirt bike festival designed to showcase Williamson and the surrounding Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, is set for to take place over a four-day span from Thursday-Sunday, July 22-25.