CHARLESTON — On Thursday, Dr. Clay Marsh urged West Virginia residents to avoid becoming complacent about COVID-19, even with the easing of restrictions and as the number of new daily cases fell below 100.
Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, warned Thursday that the most infectious, most severe COVID-19 variant to date, the Delta variant, is growing rapidly and will become the most common variant in the United States in a matter of weeks.
“It’s a concern because so many people are still not vaccinated,” Marsh said during Thursday’s state COVID-19 briefing.
While most of West Virginia has yet to face the variant, he said, “We can almost be assured, over time, we will.”
The variant, which is believed to have originated in India, is much more infectious, causes more severe infection and is more likely to infect children than the UK variant or the original form of COVID-19, he said.
“People who are not vaccinated or only vaccinated partially are at significant risk,” Marsh said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 16, West Virginia ranks 42nd in the percentage of population that is fully vaccinated, at 35.85%.
“While I agree 100% that things are looking better in West Virginia, as we’ve done throughout the whole pandemic, we need to be cognizant of risks coming at us in the future,” Marsh said, urging all West Virginians to be vaccinated.
In Logan County, 3,283 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic with 96 deaths.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, as of June 16, seven cases were listed as active.
As of June 17, 15,222 vaccine doses have been administered in Logan County, which represents 47.5% of the population.
The Logan County Health Department and other local health care providers are continuing with vaccination efforts.