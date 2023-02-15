WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation and local promotion All Star Wrestling partnered on Saturday to bring wrestling back to the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse.
The event saw a packed crowd come out to watch Arn Anderson and his son, Brock Anderson. Arn Anderson’s career was highlighted by his alliances with Ric Flair and various members of the wrestling staple, “The Four Horsemen” in the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling. WCW legend Buff Bagwell and IMPACT star Heath were also met with excitement from the crowd.
When started in 2006, ASW held shows in Mingo and Logan counties, before finding its home in Boone.
“On a cold March Sunday afternoon in 2006 I held my very first ASW show in the Williamson Fieldhouse,” said promoter Gary Damron. “I had no clue what I was doing — coming from a gospel music promoting background, the wrestling world was definitely a different field. When I began nobody gave me a chance, most thought I’d last only a few events. While standing in the ring addressing the crowd in Williamson, I was reminded of all that and how far I have came in 17 years.”
Damron is in talks with the Fieldhouse to return for another event in May.
Brayden Williamson kicked off the evening’s events with a performance of the national anthem and closed the show with “Country Roads.” Williamson, a Logan County native, is a young Gospel, Bluegrass and Country Music singer and guitarist.
All Star Wrestling can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see event announcements.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.