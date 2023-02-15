Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation and local promotion All Star Wrestling partnered on Saturday to bring wrestling back to the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse.

The event saw a packed crowd come out to watch Arn Anderson and his son, Brock Anderson. Arn Anderson’s career was highlighted by his alliances with Ric Flair and various members of the wrestling staple, “The Four Horsemen” in the National Wrestling Alliance and World Championship Wrestling. WCW legend Buff Bagwell and IMPACT star Heath were also met with excitement from the crowd.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

