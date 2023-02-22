Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee will host a public hearing on proposed legislation that would set a cap on how much any plaintiffs can recover as compensation for noneconomic losses under state statute if they believe an employer knowingly allowed a work environment presenting a “strong probability” of death or serious injury.

The legislation, House Bill 3270, also would remove occupational lung disease as a compensable injury under the same statute.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

