NORMAN, Okla. — West Virginia fell to 0-5 in Big 12 Conference play with a 77-76 loss to Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.
Free throw shooting was again costly for the Mountaineers (10-7 overall, 0-5 Big 12), who entered the game shooting 62.2% from the free throw line in Big 12 play and went 8 of 16 from the line Saturday. That included key misses down the stretch.
“I think it’s an obvious area that we need to work on,” WVU forward Tre Mitchell said.
Down 70-69 with 1:43 to play, Mitchell split a pair to tie the game. With the score then 70-all, Joe Toussaint missed a pair and a chance to take the lead heading into the final minute. Erik Stevenson — who WVU coach Bob Huggins said postgame has been battling an illness recently — also split a pair with 11 seconds left when Oklahoma (11-6, 2-3) led 74-70.
Oklahoma, on the other hand, made seven free throws in the final 31 seconds and got defensive stops to close the win. The Sooners went 18 of 25 from the line in the game and never trailed in the victory.
Grant Sherfield was 9 of 11 from the line in the game for Oklahoma and finished with 22 points. Jalen Hill had 14 points and Milos Uzan had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Sooners shot 56% in the game and 45% from the arc. Oklahoma is next scheduled to travel to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
“The two stops we got under a minute — remember I’ve been talking a lot about timely stops — they kept iso-ing to get to the free throw, iso, making some tough shots, then we finally got two stops,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said.
Mitchell had 16 points for WVU, Toussaint scored 14, Kedrian Johnson netted 13 and Emmitt Matthews Jr. produced 11.
The Mountaineers were more efficient offensively than they had been for much of Big 12 play. They shot 56% from the field, 46% from 3-point range and turned the ball over just five times.
WVU got down early, but stayed within reach before the break. After falling behind by seven early with a cool shooting start and a hot start from deep from Oklahoma — the Sooners knocked down four of their first five 3-point attempts — the Mountaineers tied the game three times and couldn’t get over the hump. Before that point, when trailing 18-15, WVU missed four straight free throw attempts that would have put the Mountaineers ahead early.
Oklahoma pulled ahead by nine points in the second half before WVU found some life with a string of 12-of-13 shooting midway through the period.
The Mountaineers had an opportunity with 25.2 seconds left to tie the game or take the lead after Hill put Oklahoma ahead 72-70 with two free throws, but out of a timeout, Stevenson’s off-balance 3-point attempt missed the mark.
Free throw shooting became the difference and the Sooners closed the 76-77 win. Seth Wilson made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it the one-point differential.
“He ran himself out of a shot,” Huggins said. “Erik’s got so much confidence at times that it makes him do things that I’m not sure LeBron would make. It was set up for him to come up and two guys to close the gate, or as they would say in ‘Hoosiers,’ the old picket fence. … The whole deal was, if you don’t have a shot, try to turn it and drive the ball and pitch it, which is what we did at the end, and Seth made the shot.”
The loss is the fourth game the Mountaineers have had an opportunity to win late in league play but failed to do so. The other was against Kansas, which took a lead early when the two met, and WVU couldn’t get back into the game.
WVU is scheduled to return home Wednesday to face TCU at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.
